2 bodies found in car parked near Highway 101 in San Rafael

The California Highway Patrol responded Sunday morning to a report of a vehicle on St. Vincent Drive with two bodies inside.

CHP officers were dispatched to a private road on Caltrans property north of the Marinwood U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp.

The Marin County Sheriff's Department was also on scene, the CHP said.

No further details were yet available on whether or not the deaths were the result of a collision.