Expand / Collapse search

2 Capitol Police officers suspended after riot

By Associated Press
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Capitol Riot
Associated Press

Capitol police officers suspended

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan said Monday some of the U.S. Capitol police officers who posed for selfies with some of the rioters at the Capitol last Wednesday have been suspended.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio says two U.S. Capitol Police officers have been suspended as a result of their actions during last week’s attack on the Capitol.

Ryan told reporters on Monday that one of the officers took a selfie with someone and the second officer put on a "Make America Great Again" hat. He says of the latter that the "interim chief determined that to be qualifying for immediate suspension."

READ MORE: Former Capitol Police Chief speaks on Capitol riot in first on-camera interview since attack

Thousands of pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee and hide. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer.

The congressman says Capitol Police are looking at everybody involved that could have potentially facilitated the incursion "at a big level or small level in any way."

READ MORE: Timeline of the pro-Trump riot at the US Capitol: How the chaos unfolded

Ryan says they don’t want an officer working on President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration "who was not doing the job on the Jan. 6th event."

On Monday evening, a spokesman for Ryan's office clarified the congressman's comments:  

"There are currently 10 to 15 U.S. Capitol police officers being investigated in conjunction with activities on January 6th,  two officers have been suspended – no officers have been arrested."

Ryan serves as chair of a House subcommittee that oversees funding for Capitol Police.