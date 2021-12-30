2 charged in killing of young woman near Lake Merritt

Two suspects have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman during a robbery near Oakland's Lake Merritt, authorities said.

The Alameda County District Attorney charged Lashawn Price, 33, and Torrin Dupclay, 33, with the November murder of Devani Aleman Sanchez, also known as Michelle. Authorities said both suspects fired weapons during the incident.

Loved ones of Sanchez said she was a devoted and loving mother to a young daughter.

"She didn't deserve any of this. She was a really caring person," her friend Jesus Vega previously told KTVU.

Santos Avalos, the victim's boyfriend and father of their 5-year-old daughter, said they dreamed of getting married and expanding their family.

"She was doing everything for her daughter," Avalos said in an earlier report.

Prosecutors allege Price and Dupclay are tied to other robberies in holdups in Oakland.