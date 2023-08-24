2 children in East Bay nearly drown in pools, prompting calls for water safety

Two children had to be resuscitated after scares in Bay Area pools, both experiences are reminders of how important it is for adults to closely keep an eye on young people who don't know how to swim.

Both of the near-drownings happened on Wednesday at a single family home in Concord and the other at an apartment complex in Pleasant Hill near Diablo Valley College.

In Concord, police said they were called out to the 3000 block of Chrisland Court after a 20-month-old girl was found unresponsive in the swimming pool. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The little girl was taken to a local hospital, police said.

In the Pleasant Hill case, a 3-year-old boy was found in the pool by people at the complex.

The boy did not appear to be breathing and was pulled out of the pool as 911 was called. Fire crews said when they arrived, the boy was alert and was taken to the hospital. Officials are investigating how he may have gotten into the pool area, which appears to be gated off.

"If you have children and swimming pools complexes or private pools keep an eye on them make sure gates are locked never step away when a child is playing or walking near a pool," said Contra Costa Fire District Battalion Chief Ross Macumber.

Authorities said its not just pools people need to worry about but all large bodies of water including beaches where lots of locals and tourists alike will come to get away from the heat

Ocean beach in San Francisco is one of the most dangerous– over the years, the rip currents have caused a number of deadly drownings.

According to the California water safety coalition, approximately 400 people die from drowning each year in California -- that's more than nearly every other state.