2 dead, 1 missing after truck goes over Pescadero cliff

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 9:58AM
San Mateo County
The Coast Guards are searching for a possible third victim after a truck goes over a Pescadero cliff and killed two people, KTVU's James Torrez reports.

Two people are dead, and a third is missing after a truck drove over a cliff and plunged into the water at Pescadero State Beach, Cal Fire said.

Rescuers found two bodies inside the Toyota Tacoma, including a man in his 40s who was the driver. 

The Toyota was on Pescadero Creek Road when it passed through Highway 1 and a parking lot at the beach before continuing over the cliff and into the ocean, authorities said. 

The Coast Guard resumed its search for a possible third victim this morning. They did not specify why they believed there was a third passenger in the truck. 