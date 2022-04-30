2 dead, 1 missing after truck goes over Pescadero cliff

Two people are dead, and a third is missing after a truck drove over a cliff and plunged into the water at Pescadero State Beach, Cal Fire said.

Rescuers found two bodies inside the Toyota Tacoma, including a man in his 40s who was the driver.

The Toyota was on Pescadero Creek Road when it passed through Highway 1 and a parking lot at the beach before continuing over the cliff and into the ocean, authorities said.

The Coast Guard resumed its search for a possible third victim this morning. They did not specify why they believed there was a third passenger in the truck.