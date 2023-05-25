2 detained in road-rage incident, freeway shooting on I-580 in East Oakland

A two-vehicle collision and a freeway shooting closed part of Interstate 580 in East Oakland Thursday afternoon, officials say. Two people have been detained for questioning, but no one was seriously injured.

The incident occurred on westbound I-580 near Keller Avenue during the two o'clock hour.

The California Highway Patrol said a call first came in to report a crash or possible freeway shooting.

CHP said one of their officers on patrol on the freeway's eastbound lanes observed a white Ford Escape overturned on its roof at around 2:17 p.m. The driver of that vehicle was not injured from the crash. The other vehicle involved in the crash was a gray Dodge Ram pickup that was towing another vehicle. That driver had sustained minor injuries.

Officers received a report that the two vehicles were involved in a road-rage incident prior to the crash. One of the drivers allegedly shot at the other vehicle, but no one was struck, CHP said. A man and a woman from the overturned vehicle were detained for questioning.

CHP said an Alameda County Sheriff's Office canine assisted them with recovering a gun in some nearby bushes.

Officers shut down all lanes of the freeway while they conducted a sweep of the roadway. By nightfall, all lanes reopened.

Images from SkyFOX showed the white Ford Escape, that was by then right-side-up along the interstate with the airbags deployed.

No further details were immediately available. This incident remains under investigation.

CHP said if you see someone driving aggressively to not engage and give them room.