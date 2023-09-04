2 drive to hospital after being shot on I-580 in Oakland

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on Interstate 580 that left two people hurt in Oakland.

The freeway shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the westbound direction near Seminary Avenue, some of the scene which was captured on Citizen App video.

The CHP said two people were in a car when they were shot.

They drove themselves to the hospital where they are expected to recover.

Officers say bullets hit another car but no one inside was hurt.

No one has been arrested for the crime.

According to a KTVU investigation, the total freeway shooting numbers are declining in California and Los Angeles.

But that is not the case in the Bay Area.

In 2022, there were 431 freeway shootings statewide, 77 in LA and 154 in the Bay Area.

The year before, there were 473 freeway shootings statewide, 117 in LA and 146 in the Bay Area.

According to CHP Assistant Chief Jason Reardon, the majority of Bay Area freeway shootings – about 85% – are gang-related.