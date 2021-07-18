2 East Bay women seen stealing dozens of pairs of jeans, baby formula arrested in Vacaville

Two East Bay women suspected of stealing $13,200 worth of jeans, medications and other goods as part of an organized retail theft ring were arrested last week in Vacaville.

Coreneshia Brooks, 25, of Antioch and Jazell Young, 25, of Richmond allegedly hit a True Religion outlet store in the Vacavile Premium Outlets mall on Nut Tree Road shortly before 3 p.m. July 12, police said in a social media post.

Staff reported to police that two women grabbed stacks of jeans -- True Religion and Levi's brands -- and made off with 80 pairs valued at more than $8,700.

Police started looking for the suspects, who were spotted driving away in a white Ford Focus.

Officers scoured traffic cameras and found the car, but were surprised to see the vehicle circle back to the same retail area.

A short time later, employees at the Target store on Harbison Drive called police to report two women had just stolen baby formula and were leaving in a white four-door car. The suspects' descriptions matched the women connected to the theft at True Religion, police said.

When officers caught up to the Ford as it started to leave the parking lot near Target they told the driver, Brooks, to pull over and she complied.

The suspects were taken into custody and a search of the car turned up stacks of jeans, along with

stolen Target items worth more than $4,500, that included baby formula, children's clothing and several over-the-counter medications, according to police.

Investigators say Brooks is suspected in numerous prior thefts from Target stores in at least 30 different cities across 11 counties, with an estimated loss of over $74,000.

Brooks and Young were booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of crimes relating to shoplifting, possession of stolen property and organized retail theft.

Brooks also found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest out of San Joaquin County regarding organized retail theft and grand theft.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to contact Officer K. Sullivan at (707) 469-4857.