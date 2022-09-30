2 Healdsburg men held on $1M bail following multiple fires

Two Healdsburg men are being held on $1 million bail in connection with a rash of fires last year in Sonoma County, according to authorities.

Esteban Miranda-Silva, 24, and Gabriel Gonzalez-Flores, 19, were arrested on Tuesday and booked into Sonoma County Jail on 21 counts of arson.

Prosecutors accuse the pair of setting multiple fires in Healdsburg, specifically during the night of Sept. 6, 2021, Cal Fire said. There were multiple other fires in September as well.

At the time of his arrest, a ‘ghost gun’ was recovered from the vehicle Miranda-Silva was driving, Cal Fire said.

Despite all the fire, no homes were damaged and no one was hurt.