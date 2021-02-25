2 hospitalized after East Palo Alto residential fire

A two-alarm residential fire in East Palo Alto on Thursday morning sent two people to the hospital, including one with serious burn injuries, Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman said.

The fire was reported at 6:34 a.m. on Almond Court and crews arrived to control the blaze by 7 a.m.

Seven people in all were displaced by the fire, according to Schapelhouman.

No other information about the fire was immediately available.