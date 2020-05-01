2 in custody following San Jose officer-involved shooting; no one injured

article

San Jose police say two suspects are in custody Friday night following an officer-involved shooting. No one was injured.

Police are investigating the shooting that happened at around 7 p.m. near King Road at Duffy Way.

Police did not have details on why the shooting occurred or why the two in custody were considered suspects.

Officials will provide additional details when they are available.

This is a breaking news story.

