1 dead, 1 critically injured in San Rafael plane crash

Federal investigators are looking into a plane crash that killed one person and injured another in San Rafael Saturday night.

The single-engine aircraft crashed in mucky wetlands area near a private airport around 11:09 p.m., according to the Marin County Sheriff.

People reported seeing a bright flash of light in the sky, the sheriff said. Other emergency callers reported a plane had struck power lines near the airport.

Authorities said the two onboard had flown from Minden, Nevada.

One died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, authorities said.

Power lines had been struck by the plane's tailfin prior to touching down on the ground. The power lines were wrapped around the plane and across the crash site making access difficult for emergency workers.

Once PG&E was able to deactivate the power lines, San Rafael Fire Department was able to extricate a passenger

No one on the ground was hurt, authorities said.