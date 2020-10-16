2 juveniles admit to police they started South San Francisco hillside sign fire

Two juveniles have admitted to South San Francisco police they started the hillside sign fire on Friday. The 14 and 16-year-olds were questioned by police and released to their families, pending an ongoing investigation officials said.

A resident in the area reported seeing the two boys leaving the immediate area just after the fire started. The boys issued statements to police and the investigation will be forwarded to the South San Francisco fire marshal.

Crews had earlier contained the five-alarm vegetation fire near the South San Francisco hillside sign that threatened several nearby homes. Police said there were no injuries reported or structures lost due to this fire.

The blaze broke out just before noon and quickly went to four alarms. Around 1 p.m., a fifth alarm was struck. South San Francisco Fire Department contained the fire just over an hour later.

All evacuation orders were lifted at around 5:30 p.m. Residents on Larch Avenue, Carnelian Road, Sonja Road, Mountain Road, Ridgeview Court and Viewmont Terrance were affected.

Just after containing the first fire, another three-alarm fire was reported about 2:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Starlite Street, about a block from the South San Francisco Fire Department. This fire is in an industrial and business park area near North Canal Street.

Firefighters quickly gained the upper hand. A video of the blaze was shared with KTVU on Twitter and shows flames erupting from behind Royalty Auto Collision Center. It is not clear how this second fire started.

Aerial firefighting efforts have been hindered by reports of drones overhead. Officials asked anyone flying a drone near the fire to land it immediately.

In the above map, courtesy of Google, you can see a row of homes below and to the sides of the infamous sign.