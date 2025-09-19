2 killed, 2 hurt in Antioch shooting

The Brief Two men killed, two other victims hurt in shooting outside Antioch market Circumstances leading up to shooting under investigation by Antioch police Men killed were market owner and his friend, relative says



Four people were shot in Antioch on Thursday night: Two of them died and two of them were wounded, including a 15-year-old boy, officials said.

Police said the shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. near D and West 19th streets outside Paqueteria Castañeda, a market and shipping business.

Police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene.

Two men died at scene

What we know:

East County Fire Protection District Capt. Craig Auzenne said "unfortunately" two people died, and the other two were taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

Investigators still don't know why the shooting occurred, and there were no reported arrests.

The two men killed were Julio Castañeda, 34, the market owner, and his 42-year-old friend Tomãs, Castañeda's brother-in-law Ismael Quintero told KTVU.

"I'm feeling anger, sad. I just want justice," Quintero said. "He was a good, loving person. He helped out a lot of people. He was a good guy, man. He didn't deserve to die."

The injured victims were a 36-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, both of whom were reported to be in critical condition Friday.

Police chief speaks out

What they're saying:

"Double homicides are especially tough," said Antioch Police Chief Joe Vigil. "A homicide in an of itself is one thing. But now you're dealing with the loss of life of two people, and I think a lot of people forget about the families, friends, the loved ones of those people and the traumatic experience that they're going to have over the next couple of weeks, months and years."

No arrests have been reported.

The shooting brings to five the number of homicides so far this year in Antioch.

Antioch police investigate a quadruple shooting. Sept. 18, 2025

Antioch police investigate a quadruple shooting. Sept. 18, 2025

Evidence markers at the scene of a quadruple shooting in Antioch. Sept. 18, 2025

