2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Downtown Oakland bar; investigation underway

Seven people were injured – two fatally – in an early Saturday morning shooting at a Downtown Oakland bar.

What we know:

Oakland Police Department officers were called just after 3:30 a.m. to the 400 block of 14th Street on reports of the shooting and found the seven victims injured at the scene, according to a department statement.

KTVU later confirmed that the shooting occurred at EZ's Lounge, a bar located at 412 14th St.

Officers provided aid to the victims until medics arrived, but a 33-year-old woman died at the scene, while a 25-year-old man died at a hospital. Their names were not released.

Oakland police said that at least three of the five other victims were treated and listed in stable condition.

OPD officers detained several people at the scene and recovered several firearms, but the department did not say whether anyone was arrested in connection with the shooting.

What's next:

Investigators from the OPD Homicide Division are conducting a follow-up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and anyone with information was asked to contact the department’s Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.