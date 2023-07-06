2 killed in separate Caltrain collisions

article

Two people were struck and killed in separate Caltrain collisions on Thursday.

The first victim was struck by a southbound Caltrain at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rengstorff Avenue crossing in Mountain View, according to a spokesperson for the transit agency.

Emergency responders were on the scene and train service was stopped, according to a news release from Tasha Bartholomew, media relations manager.

In the statement, she said the train had 14 passengers on board and no other injuries were reported.

The second victim was struck and killed by a train operated by Caltrain on Thursday, the agency said. At approximately 12:10 p.m., a southbound train fatally struck a person at East Meadow Drive in Palo Alto.

There were approximately 68 passengers onboard, with no other injuries reported, transit officials said. As of 12:47 p.m., Transit Police cleared the northbound track for train movement at 20 mph speed restrictions.

The final cause of death and identification of the victims will be determined by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner/Coroner's Office, according to a Caltrain news release.

Together, these collisions mark Caltrain's third and fourth fatalities of the year.