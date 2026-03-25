2 killed in separate San Francisco shootings; investigations underway

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The Brief A man and a woman were killed in separate shootings that occurred around the same time in San Francisco. No suspects have been arrested in either killing, and investigations are ongoing.



San Francisco police are investigating a pair of unrelated fatal shootings that occurred in the city around the same time on Tuesday night.

The first shooting:

San Francisco Police Department officers were sent just before 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday to the 1800 block of Sunnydale Avenue, near the southern edge of John McLaren Park, on reports of a shooting and found a man wounded at the scene, according to a department statement.

Authorities provided aid to the victim at the scene until he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Violence elsewhere:

Around the same time, San Francisco police were also called to the 2200 block of 22nd Avenue, near Abraham Lincoln High School in the city’s Sunset District, on reports of another shooting and found a woman suffering a gunshot wound at the scene.

She was also given aid at the scene before being taken to a hospital, where she died of her wounds.

Neither victim was identified, and authorities did not indicate the shootings were related to one another.

No suspects in either shooting have been identified or arrested, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD Homicide Detail 415-575-4444.