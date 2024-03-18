2 men accused of attempted murder after shootout with police in Benicia

Two men from Vallejo are now accused of attempted murder after a shootout with police in Benicia.

Police say they tried to pull over the two men Friday night, after a license plate reader said the car was part of a suspected armed robbery.

The suspects refused to stop, and that led to a chase onto Interstate 780, police said.

The car crashed, and one suspect was immediately arrested.

Police say the second suspect ran as he fired shots at police officers, who fired back.

That suspect was eventually found, and was taken into custody.

The incident closed 780 in both directions for hours.

No one was hurt.

