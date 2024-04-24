Police recover stolen $2K wedding dress, suspect arrested

article

Police in Redwood City have arrested a man suspected of swiping a package off a porch that contained a woman's expensive wedding dress, the department said Wednesday.

A porch pirate stole the $2,000 dress on April 11 during a short, 12-minute window of time between 8:24 and 8:46 p.m. from a home in the 800 block of Adams Street.

"Thief steals wedding dress and ruins wedding plans! Can you ID?" said police in a news release after the theft, along with a surveillance image of the suspect.

On Wednesday, police said the dress was located and Henry Fonesca, 65, was arrested on suspicion of stealing it, along with several other packages. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of grand theft.

"We received multiple tips from residents which led us to identify and arrest the suspect," said police. "The dress was located by a concerned citizen and has been returned to its rightful owner. We appreciate everyone's help in solving this crime."