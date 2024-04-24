San Francisco has to clear some hurdles to secure two giant pandas headed to the city.

Mayor London Breed is working to raise the funds needed to build a habitat for the pandas at the San Francisco Zoo.

Breed has introduced legislation to help pay to build a new enclosure at the zoo, which could cost close to $25 million.

The mayor said that money would be raised through private donations, not tax dollars. However, before she can reach out to philanthropists, the mayor has had to introduce legislation that would temporarily lift restrictions on city leaders seeking private funds.

"The public-private partnerships of raising private dollars to help with public projects can't happen unless you go through a process like this," said Breed.

The exact design of the enclosure has not been decided yet, and Chinese officials will work with city leaders on the next steps.

Breed has said she will work to make sure the pandas have a safe and secure temporary home in San Francisco.

Zoo visitors said they are already looking forward to the arrival of the pandas.

"I don't know too much about politics," said zoo visitor Diana Sy. "But I love pandas, and it'd be nice because there are a lot of children here and something to look forward to coming to San Francisco."

Visitor Aaron Lotto said he and his family are regulars at the zoo.

"Always excited to see the new animals like the baby hippo and we're looking forward to the new pandas coming too," he said.

At this point, there is no timeline as to when the board of supervisors will decide to temporarily lift the restrictions on securing private donations to pay for the new enclosure.

The city is hoping the pandas will arrive next year.