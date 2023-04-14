2 men held in shooting death of 5-year-old girl on freeway in Fremont

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl on Interstate 880 in Fremont while heading out to dinner with her family, court records show.

Humberto Anaya, 29, and Emmanuel Sarango, 27, a machine cleaner, are both expected to be in court on Friday in Dublin. Alameda County prosecutors will determine whether to formally file murder charges.

Anaya and a third suspect, Kristo Valderrama, have already been charged by prosecutors with assault with a firearm and gun violations in a separate shooting on Fremont city streets in which no one was hurt, records show.

Sources tell KTVU the men are alleged gang members.

Efforts to determine if they had attorneys representing them were not immediately successful on Friday.

The three men were arrested after two shootings in Fremont on April 8, one on Fremont Boulevard near Norris Road and the other on I-880 in which Eliyanah, 5, was shot killed while riding with her family.

Suspects in both shootings left Fremont in a red car that was stopped hours later by Santa Cruz police with the help of CHP officers and Scotts Valley police.