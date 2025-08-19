Expand / Collapse search

2 men killed in Vallejo double shooting

Published  August 19, 2025 1:49pm PDT
Vallejo
The Brief

    • The double shooting happened around 9:32 p.m. on Monday in the 300 block of Amelia Street.
    • One victim died at the hospital and the second was taken to a hospital where he later died.
    • The names of the victims are being withheld at this time.

VALLEJO, Calif. - Two men were shot and killed Monday night in Vallejo, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 9:32 p.m. in the 300 block of Amelia Street, where officers found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

One man died at the scene, and the second was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Motive unknown at this time

What we know:

Homicide investigators are working to determine the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The killings mark the ninth and 10th homicides in Vallejo this year, police said.

The victims' names are being withheld until their relatives are notified.

