2 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Marin County

Two more cases of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) have been confirmed in Marin County, bringing the total to three, county officials said Wednesday.

Both individuals were living with the person who was Marin County's first confirmed case. That person was on the Grand Princess - Mexican Rivera cruise ship where several passengers tested positive for the virus.

The two people who are the second and third cases had been isolated in their home. They have mild symptoms and do not need to go to a hospital, county officials said.

"Unfortunately, this doesn't come as a surprise," Dr. Matt Willis, the county's public health officer said in a statement. "These individuals were at high risk based on very close contact."

Two more members of the same household have been tested for the virus and county officials are waiting to get the results.

In California, 177 cases had been confirmed and three people had died as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the California Department of Public Health.

In light of the growing number of cases worldwide, the World Health Organization has said the outbreak is a global pandemic.