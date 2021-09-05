2 pedestrians killed by suspected DUI driver in Contra Costa County
article
KNIGHTSEN, Calif. - Two young people died Saturday night after they were hit by a suspected drunken driver in Knightsen, an unincorporated community in east Contra Costa County, authorities said.
The 18-year-old Pittsburg woman and 16-year-old Oakley boy were at a large gathering in the 8000 block of Byron Highway and were walking along the road when they were hit by a 2002 Subaru Impreza at about 11:15 p.m., CHP Officer Brandon Correia said.
The victims' names have not been released.
The Subaru's driver, an 18-year-old Knightsen man, was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter. His name was not released.
