2 pedestrians killed by suspected DUI driver in Contra Costa County

Two young people died Saturday night after they were hit by a suspected drunken driver in Knightsen, an unincorporated community in east Contra Costa County, authorities said.

The 18-year-old Pittsburg woman and 16-year-old Oakley boy were at a large gathering in the 8000 block of Byron Highway and were walking along the road when they were hit by a 2002 Subaru Impreza at about 11:15 p.m., CHP Officer Brandon Correia said.

The victims' names have not been released.

The Subaru's driver, an 18-year-old Knightsen man, was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter. His name was not released.