2 San Jose police officers shot

Two San Jose police officers and an allegedly armed man were shot and hospitalized on Thursday night.

One officer and the suspect had life-threatening injuries, the San Jose Police Department said. They are both in critical condition, the department added.

The other wounded officer has already been released from the hospital for "moderate" injuries, SJPD said.

Police were sent to an area near the Bernal Plaza shopping center, at San Ignacio Avenue and Bernal Road, before 11 p.m. to investigate what officials described as a disturbance.

They exchanged gunfire with an armed man who shot first, police said.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Two San Jose police officers were shot, including one who had life-threatening injuries, in an exchange of gunfire with an allegedly armed man at the Bernal Plaza shopping center on May 2, 2024.

Several roads were closed while police investigated the shooting. San Ignacio Avenue is closed from Bernal Road to Great Oaks Boulevard and westbound Bernal Road is shut from Monterey Road to San Ignacio Avenue.

This is a developing story.