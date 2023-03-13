Expand / Collapse search
2 Santa Rosa high administrators on leave after deadly stabbing

By KTVU staff
Published 
Santa Rosa
2 Santa Rosa high school administrators on leave following deadly stabbing

Two Santa Rosa high school administrators are on leave following a deadly stabbing.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Two school administrators are now on leave after a 16-year-old student was stabbed and killed on campus.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports that the Santa Rosa school district emailed parents on Sunday night, announcing Montgomery High School Principal Adam Paulson and Assistant Principal Tyler Ahlborn have been put on leave through the end of the year.

School board trustee Laurie Fong is taking over as interim principal.

Sixteen-year-old Jayden Pienta died from wounds suffered after an initial confrontation between students outside a Montgomery High School classroom March 1 led to a fight inside, where a15-year-old freshman fought him with a knife, stabbing Pienta once in the chest and twice in the back, police said.

A second 16-year-old boy was stabbed in his hand, police said.

Police officers will be on campus this week. 
 