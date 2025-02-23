2 Santa Rosa high school students die from suspected fentanyl overdose

article

The Brief Two Santa Rosa City Schools students have died, and another two remain hospitalized following suspected fentanyl overdoses A third former student was found dead from suspected drug use in a separate, unrelated incident It's unclear if the fentanyl overdoses are related. Police are investigating a possible connection



Two Santa Rosa high school students have died after allegedly overdosing on fentanyl, Santa Rosa police said. Two other students remain hospitalized after also allegedly overdosing on fentanyl in a separate incident Saturday.

A former student, a 19-year-old, is believed to have also died from drugs. However, officials said they don't believe the cases are related.

The backstory:

Santa Rosa authorities were first alerted around 5:15 a.m. Saturday about a suspected fentanyl overdose involving 14 and 16-year-old girls. Those girls were taken to a hospital.

Later in the day around 8:15 p.m., officers visited a home in the 2100 block on Brookwood Drive after a friend contacted police when she came across two teens lying unresponsive in bed.

Officials said the friend let herself inside the home when no one answered the door, and found the unconscious 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy.

Medics rushed to the scene, but the teens were declared dead.

Police said they are investigating to see if the cases are related.

Officials said they believe the victims in both cases bought what they believed to be cocaine but was most likely fentanyl. It's unclear if the substance was cocaine laced with fentanyl or if it was solely fentanyl.

The 16-year-old girl that died was a student at Santa Rosa High School whereas the boy attended Montgomery High School.

Police said they will not share the names of the schools of the hospitalized students to protect their identities.

What we know:

Police arrested Ramon Nunez, 21, over his alleged role in the overdose deaths.

The Santa Rosa man was arrested on Sunday around 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a business in the 1900 block of Santa Rosa Avenue. Nunez and a passenger were detained.

Police said they released the passenger as they don't believe he was involved in the incident but took Nunez into custody.

Nunez was charged with second-degree homicide, furnishing narcotics to a minor, and furnishing narcotics to a minor four or more years younger. He remains in the Sonoma County Jail without bail.

What they're saying:

SRCS officials said it was an "incredibly sad day" upon learning of the deaths of their students and a former student.

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of three current SRCS students and one former student. Our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies go out to their families, friends, and all who were touched by their lives," said one school official.

In addition to the two suspected overdose deaths, a third student died from natural causes earlier in the week.

"Our hearts are broken by the loss of these young lives," SRCS Superintendent Dr. Daisy Morales said. "As a community, we must unite to support one another and find strength in our shared grief.

SRCS said grief counselors and support services will be available at their schools. They said they are working with the police department in the investigation and that they will share more details as they become available.

Anyone with information about the overdoses is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department.