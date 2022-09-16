2 shootings in Oakland during impromptu Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

The Oakland Police Department responded to two separate shootings about 20 minutes apart from each other on Thursday evening, as several people were also celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the streets by honking their horns and cheering out their windows.

The first shooting was reported shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Seminary Avenue, Officer Darryl Rodgers said. The person shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Then, at 6:15 p.m., officers arrived in the 4200 block of International Boulevard and found "multiple victims" had sustained gunshot wounds. A person walking on the sidewalk was also hurt when they were struck by a car at the scene, Rodgers said. Video from Citizen App showed firefighters aiding a person by the Burger King on International.

Everyone was taken to the hospital.

As the shootings occurred, many people were celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, which officially kicks off every year on Sept. 15.

In Oakland, many of those celebrating were driving cars and trucks affixed with the light-blue flags of Guatemala, which also celebrates its Independence Day on Sept. 15. People sticking their heads out of their windows and beeping their horns to honor the occasion.