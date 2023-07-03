2 shot and injured in Oakland, police investigating

article

Police are investigating a double shooting Monday evening in Oakland.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of 102nd Avenue in the Iveywood neighborhood, just east of International Boulevard a little after 9 p.m.

Two gunshot victims were found. They were treated at the scene before being taken to local hospitals. Police said the victims are listed in stable condition. Their names and ages were not given.

No further details were available. Police did not say if there were any arrests made and did not offer any suspect information or a possible motive.

