2 shot in Oakland, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in Oakland on Sunday evening.

In the 3200 block of Adeline Street in West Oakland shortly before 8 p.m., two people were shot, according to officials.

One of the victims was found by police at the site of the shooting while cops learned later that the other wounded individual made it to a hospital.

The victims are currently in stable condition, officials said. No suspect has been named.

Oakland police are currently investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact the Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.