A man was shot on a Muni bus and San Francisco police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

The victim was taken to a hospital. There has been no update about his condition.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday in San Francisco on a bus at Mission and 13th Streets, according to officials.

Police said they received a report that the suspect was wearing a brown and gold puffy jacket.

"We have worked diligently to improve Muni safety including increasing staff presence across our system and maintaining our network of cameras on each vehicle. If you see something, say something, and do not hesitate to call 911…Any questions about this specific incident should be directed to SFPD," SFMTA said in a statement.

It's not immediately clear what caused the shooting and if it was targeted.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with the message "SFPD."