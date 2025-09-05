2 suspects charged in Emeryville's 1st homicide of year

Two men have been charged with murder and other crimes in Emeryville's first homicide of the year.

The East Bay Times reports that Armand Watson, 52, of Oakland, and Isaac Landry, 51, of Rodeo, where charged with the shooting death of Robert Abeyta, 43, of Oakland.

Abeyta was shot about 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of San Pablo Avenue, some of which was captured on area surveillance video.

According to court documents, Watson and Abeyta were arguing in front of a market when a Honda Accord driven by Landry pulled up. Watson moved to enter the vehicle, while Landry got out and began arguing with Abeyta, the East Bay Times reported.

Police said the suspects did not know Abeyta but have not specified what the argument may have been about.