These Tahoe resorts are extending their ski season

Fresh snow into the Tahoe basin bodes well for skiers who want to squeeze in a last-minute trip, as two ski resorts are extending their season for an additional week.

"Winter isn't over yet," said Vail Resorts, the owner and operator of Northstar California and Kirkwood Mountain Resorts.

The announcement was made Thursday that the two resorts will extend the season to end on April 20 instead of April 13 as originally scheduled.

Heavenly Mountain Resort is scheduled to close on April 20 as originally planned.

What they're saying:

"This latest storm delivered exactly what we needed to keep the fun going," Vice President & General Manager of Northstar California Resort Tara Schoedinger said. "Thanks to incredible conditions and the hard work of our teams, we’re excited to give our guests one more week to enjoy everything Northstar has to offer."

Ricky Newberry, vice president and general manager of Kirkwood Mountain Resort, echoed the sentiment, saying in part, "When the mountains deliver, we want to make sure our employees and guests can take full advantage."

"With great conditions, our amazing team and community, and our classic spring events, there’s no better time to be here to experience the spring magic," he added.

Dig deeper:

Last month, a powerful storm dumped up to 2 feet of snow in the Sierra. A series of avalanches occurred following the snowfall.

Two people were caught in a slide but not buried in the East Gully area at Palisades Tahoe.

The second avalanche partially buried an employee near the resort's KT-22 lift. He suffered a leg injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.