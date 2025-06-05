2 teen suspects in Redwood City fireworks attack arrested for assault and hate crime

article

Two 13-year-old suspects have been arrested for using fireworks in an assault at a Redwood City Pride event on Wednesday.

The Redwood City Police Department said just before 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to Courthouse Square for the event, sanctioned by the city's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department. Police received reports of individuals throwing what appeared to be fireworks into the crowd as they shouted discriminatory and homophobic slurs.

Police said the suspects fled the area before officers arrived.

Two adults were injured in the assault, according to police. Part of the attack was captured on surveillance video, police said.

Later that evening, police said they located a 13-year-old boy who was taken into custody. They did not say where the teen was apprehended. On Thursday evening, a second 13-year-old boy was identified by investigators and arrested. Again, police did not say where the suspect was arrested.

Both teens are in the custody of the San Mateo County Youth Services Center. The boys were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and a hate crime, according to police.

The case is still under investigation.