Coroner identifies victim killed in Saturday's Lake Merritt shooting

article

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau on Tuesday identified the man shot and killed Saturday in the 2200 Block of Lakeshore Drive in Oakland as 22-year-old Dashawn Rhoades, a resident of Oakland and San Francisco.

Seven other people were wounded in the shooting, which Oakland Police Chief LaRonne Armstrong on Monday said was likely tied to gang violence in San Francisco.

Oakland police homicide investigators believe the shooting, which happened around 6:20 p.m. during a Juneteenth celebration that included some 5,000 people, involved multiple shooters, Armstrong said during a briefing.

Roughly 10,000 people were around the lake in total, and half of those were located on the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue, where the shooting occurred.

The victims of the shooting range in age from 16 to the mid-60s, Armstrong said, and the seven who were hospitalized are in stable condition.

Oakland police officials believe that at least some of the victims, including Rhoades, were intentionally targeted.

Two men with guns were arrested in the aftermath of the shooting after they were seen running from the Lake Merritt area, Armstrong said. Neither man is believed to have been involved in the shooting, he added.

People with information, video or photos from Saturday night are encouraged to contact the OPD homicide division at (510) 238-3821.

Crime Stoppers of Oakland and the police department are also offering a reward of up to $40,000 for information that leads to one or multiple arrests in connection with the shooting.

Advertisement





