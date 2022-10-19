2 women attacked in public, Santa Rosa police say

Police in Santa Rosa are investigating two recent reports from women who say they were attacked by a man while they were walking.

On Friday around 10 p.m., a woman in her late 50s was walking in the 600 block of Middle Rincon Road when she heard a noise behind her and turned around. A man walked up and covered her mouth, knocking her to the ground, according to a statement from Santa Rosa police. The woman immediately began to kick at the suspect and scream. He fled the area via the creek path.

Officers were unable to locate a suspect, but the women described him as either Black or Hispanic, physically fit with a medium/athletic build, about five feet six inches to five feet eleven inches tall, with short curly hair and wearing a dark "jogger" style outfit.

On Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., a woman in her early 60s was walking on the east side of the pond in A Place To Play Park at 2375 W Third St. An unknown man approached her then grabbed her. He tried to kiss her forcefully, then he threw her to the ground. The woman fought back but the suspect was able to unbuckle and loosen her belt. She continued to fight him, which caused him to run from the area.

Officers were not able to locate the suspect, but he is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s or early 30s, about five feet four inches tall, between 160 and 170 pounds, clean-shaven, with dark "frizzy" hair. He was wearing a yellow/mustard-colored shirt and a red or black knitted cap.

Police say that there is no indication that both attacks are linked, but they do share similar circumstances.

Anyone who may live near these areas who has personal surveillance cameras is encouraged to check their footage. If you have a video matching the descriptions of either suspect, please contact the Santa Rosa Police Investigations Bureau at (707) 543-3590.