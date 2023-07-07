20-year-old pregnant Antioch woman dies after being thrown from car

A 20-year-old pregnant woman died after being thrown 50 feet from the car she was riding in.

Antioch police said the woman was killed on Thursday just before 5 p.m. on Lone Tree Way at Clayburn Road when the black Cherokee sedan she was riding in and a white car crashed into each other.

The coroner identified her as Angela Fierro of Antioch.

Video at the scene showed the car she was in had rolled over on its roof, with clothes and bags strewn about the roadway.

She was ejected from the car and pronounced dead by emergency crews.

Sgt. Rob Green said the driver of her car was driving recklessly and "at fault for the collision."

The driver of her car was taken to the hospital as a precaution and the driver of the other car complained of chest pain and was also taken to the hospital, police said.

Fierro's parents came to the scene, sitting in the street; her father consoling her mother by rubbing her on the back. They were too grief-stricken to speak publicly.

Alexis Del Toro said he is the father of a 1-year-old girl, whom he had with Fierro. He also said Fierro was pregnant with another child.

"At the end of the day, she was very caring," he said. "Unfortunately, she had to go the way she went."

He added that he hopes "everybody learns a lesson today," and urged people to drive as "safely as possible."

One resident who lives nearby said there are car "wrecks here every day, once a week there's an accident. Bad accidents too."

Babak Nahoothian was in the area and saw the car "doing 360s," rolling over and over.

"I can't put it into words," Nahoothian said. "It was horrific."

Anyone with information should contact Officer Blumberg at flblumberg@natiochca.gov.

A 20-year-old woman was killed in Antioch when she was thrown from a car. July 7, 2023

A second car was involved in a deadly Antioch accident. July 6, 2023

Angela Fierro's parents look on after their 20-year-old daughter died in Antioch. July 6, 2023