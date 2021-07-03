2021 Fourth of July parades and fireworks shows in the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA - Independence Day festivities are returning to the Bay Area after the pandemic forced every Bay Area city to cancel all Fourth of July celebrations.
Here are the biggest Fourth of July events set to take place from around the Bay Area in 2021.
Fireworks shows
San Francisco Waterfront
- Time: 9:30 - 10 p.m.
- More Info: 2021 Fourth of July Fireworks Show
Oakland Coliseum
- Time: Following the Athletics vs. Red Sox game
- More Info: A's Fireworks Nights at the Coliseum
City of Antioch
- Time: Starts at 9 p.m.
- More Info: 4th of July Parade & Celebration
City of Concord
- Time: Gates open at 7 p.m., starts at dark
- More Info: Concord 4th of July Fireworks
City of Pleasant Hill
- Time: 9:15 p.m.
- More Info: 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION
City of Gilroy
- Time: approximately 9:15 p.m.
- More Info: Gilroy fireworks show
San Mateo
- Time: Not announced
- More Info: Highlands Community Association Independence Day Celebrations for 2021
City of Petaluma
- Time: 9:00 - 10 p.m.
- More Info: 4th of July Fireworks
City of American Canyon
- Time: Following live music (begins at 7:30 p.m.)
- More Info: American Canyon fireworks display
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom | Vallejo
- Time: 9:45 - 10 p.m.
- More Info: Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
Fort Bragg
- Time: 9:45 p.m.
- More Info: July 4th Celebration
Parades and other daytime events
San Jose
- Time: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- More Info: Rose, White and Blue Parade
- Time: Begins at 9 a.m.
- More Info: Morgan Hill Freedom Fest
San Mateo
- Time: Begins at 12:30 p.m.
- More Info: Highlands Community Association Independence Day Celebrations for 2021
