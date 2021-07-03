Expand / Collapse search

2021 Fourth of July parades and fireworks shows in the Bay Area

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Holidays
KTVU FOX 2
article

MARIN COUNTY, CA - JULY 4: Fireworks are launched during a Fourth of July celebration in San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA - Independence Day festivities are returning to the Bay Area after the pandemic forced every Bay Area city to cancel all Fourth of July celebrations.

Here are the biggest Fourth of July events set to take place from around the Bay Area in 2021.

Fireworks shows

San Francisco Waterfront

 Oakland Coliseum

City of Antioch

 City of Concord

City of Pleasant Hill

City of Gilroy

San Mateo

City of Petaluma

City of American Canyon

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom | Vallejo

Fort Bragg

Parades and other daytime events

San Jose

Morgan Hill

San Mateo

Independence Day festivities return to many Bay Area locations

Independence Day festivities are returning to many Bay Area locations after a year off due to the pandemic.