2021 Fourth of July parades and fireworks shows in the Bay Area

Independence Day festivities are returning to the Bay Area after the pandemic forced every Bay Area city to cancel all Fourth of July celebrations.

Here are the biggest Fourth of July events set to take place from around the Bay Area in 2021.

Fireworks shows

San Francisco Waterfront

Oakland Coliseum

City of Antioch

City of Concord

Time: Gates open at 7 p.m., starts at dark

More Info: Concord 4th of July Fireworks

City of Pleasant Hill

City of Gilroy

San Mateo

City of Petaluma

City of American Canyon

Time: Following live music (begins at 7:30 p.m.)

More Info: American Canyon fireworks display

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom | Vallejo

Fort Bragg

Parades and other daytime events

San Jose

Morgan Hill

San Mateo