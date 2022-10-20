2022 Election: Alleged incidents of voter intimidation in Arizona reported; live updates

As Election Day approaches, reports of alleged acts of voter intimidation are starting to emerge from Arizona.

The incidents have reportedly been referred to the FBI and/or the U.S. Department of Justice.

Live Updates

October 24

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office held a news conference about the reported acts of voter intimidation happening at ballot drop boxes across the Phoenix area.

The news conference took place on the same day early voting ballots start to be tabulated at the Mraicopa County Election Headquarters in Downtown Phoenix.

"We celebrate watchers. We welcome watchers, but there's a constructive way to do it and a not-so-terribly-positive way to do it," said Maricopa County Recorder Richer, during the news conference. "Anything that looks like it's intimidating a voter, your time, your energy, can be better spent."

"Everyday, folks should be looking in the mirror and asking yourselves how you're behaving out there," said Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone. "If your intentions are to draw focus on who you are and what you're doing, and try to passively intimidate others trying to just cast a vote, then shame on you."

Read More: Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone steps up security around ballot drop boxes

October 23

Ruth Costner was dropping off her ballot in Mesa on Oct. 23 and says she just wants to be left alone.

"I have not experienced that today, but I feel like it's my civil right, my citizen's right to vote. So leave me alone, I’ll leave you alone. Let me do what I have the right to do," she said.

David Lieb says he doesn't agree with people watching the boxes, but sort of gets it.

"I’ve seen the stuff on Twitter and social media, and I don’t really understand why they feel the need, I guess I kind of understand why they’re doing it, but I don’t agree with why they’re doing it. I think the only reason to stand out here and hover over people as they’re voting is to try to influence their vote," Lieb said.

October 22

A joint statement by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and county recorder Stephen Richer was released about claims of voter intimidation by two armed individuals dressed in tactical gear at some ballot drop boxes.

The two men were caught on security footage and the elections department shared still images.

The statement reads, in full, "We are deeply concerned about the safety of individuals who are exercising their constitutional right to vote and who are lawfully taking their early ballot to a drop box.

Uninformed vigilantes outside Maricopa County's drop boxes are not increasing election integrity. Instead they are leading to voter intimidation complaints.

Although monitoring and transparency in our elections is critical, voter intimidation is unlawful.

For those who want to be involved in election integrity, become a poll worker or an official observer with your political party. Don't dress in body armor to intimidate voters as they are legally returning their ballots.

No matter how you choose to vote in Arizona, you should feel safe doing so. We will do everything possible in our roles to protect voters, election workers, and our free and fair elections."

Maricopa County has 12 Vote Centers and 16 drop boxes inside city and town facilities. More will open as Election Day nears.

"These are secure locations staffed by election workers or city and town employees. Voters also have the option to return an early ballot by mail. The last recommended day to return a ballot in the mail is November 1. Election Day is November 8. Voters can find all Maricopa County ballot drop off sites at Locations.Maricopa.Vote," the email said.

One incident that happened on Oct. 22 involved a confrontation between a few election watchers, including some armed watchers and a woman who said she decided to come and watch the watchers.

Four sheriff's deputes were at the scene, trying to keep the peace.

"This kind of voter intimidation is unacceptable in a democracy, and I'm there to push back and stand up for everybody's right to vote without fear of retaliation or intimidation," said the woman. She wants to remain anonymous fearing a backlash, but she said she is an activist who wanted to get involved during this election cycle.

A scuffle took place when the woman tried to take a flag off one of the covered licensed plates belonging to a watcher.

"I think its ironic that people who are intimidating voters and videotaping their faces and license plates are sitting there with masks and their license plates covered up," said the woman. "I'm really hoping that our better angels will win out, and that we'll all be rational and peaceful about this."

We were not able to locate the four armed people who were in the area for their perspective.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Armed men in tactical gear outside of a ballot drop box in Maricopa County. Photo courtesy of the Maricopa County Elections Department

October 21

We obtained documents concerning complaints filed for two incidents.

One of the incidents happened on Oct. 20, also at a ballot drop box located at the Mesa Juvenile Court. In this incident, A person and their wife parked their car to individually drop their ballots in the drop boxes located in the area when a group of five or six men, described as being between the age of 20 and 30, was standing in the parking lot.

As the two put their ballots in the drop box and walked back to their car, two people took pictures of their car and license plate.

I got out and asked what they were doing. They claimed they were taking pictures for ‘election security,’ and I took pictures of them to report them to the [Department of Justice] for voter intimation and harassments. As we were pulling out, [they] continued to film my wife, myself and our car," read a portion of the complaint.

The other complaint concerned an incident that allegedly happened on Oct. 19, in the area of the Maricopa County Elections headquarters.

"Camo-clad people taking pictures of me, my license plate as I dropped our mail-in ballots in the box," a portion of the complaint read. "When I approached them asking names [and the] group they're with, they wouldn't give anything."

The two incidents mentioned above were forwarded to the FBI and the Department of Justice.

October 20

We reported on an incident that happened at a ballot drop box at the Mesa Juvenile Court on the evening of Oct. 17.

According to the report, a voter claimed he and his wife were followed, filmed, and called a ‘mule' by a group of people. The two were followed out of the parking lot.

Elections officials speak out

Since the 2020 Presidential Election, there are people who believe, without evidence, that there was widespread voter fraud in that year's election. In the aftermath of Donald Trump's failed re-election bid in 2020, crowds flocked to the Maricopa County Election Office, with some carrying cameras, megaphones and even weapons.

Fast forward to 2022, there have been a few reports of people with cameras pointed at ballot drop boxes.

While some say they are working to ensure election integrity, others have criticized such acts as voter intimidation.

However, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer says knowing when election integrity becomes voter intimidation is not always cut-and-dry.

"We will investigate every single alleged occurrence, but we have not come up with the legal framework by which to review that at this time," said Richer.

Some voters say they are not bothered by what has allegedly happened.

"I already made my decision, so whatever they do doesn’t bother me," said one voter, identified only as ‘Kevin.’

Ballots can be dropped off at a drop box until 7:00 p.m. on Election Night.

"They are allowed to drop off their own ballot, and ballots of family or household members, and the people doing the watching have no idea if those people are dropping off any other ballots than their own," said Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Hobbs is the Democratic Party candidate for governor, running against Republican Kari Lake to succeed incumbent governor Doug Ducey, who cannot run again due to term limits.

Continuing 2022 Election Coverage

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Read More Election Stories