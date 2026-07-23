Oakland pop-up restaurant owner pauses business after home break-in, sexual assault of 16-year-old son

The Brief Oakland pop-up restaurant owner pauses business after home break-in, sexual assault of teenage son. A home break-in and sexual assault occurred Monday morning in Oakland while the pop-up owner was working at a hospital. The suspect stole cash and jewelry before sexually assaulting the victim's 16-year-old son, according to the family. Phoeun Pen, owner of the popular "Kathiew House" pop-up, has temporarily closed her business to focus on her family's recovery.



Oakland police are searching for a suspect following a terrifying Monday morning break-in that ended in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy.

What we know

The teenager's mother, Phoeun Pen, is the owner of Kathiew House, a popular Oakland pop-up restaurant.

She was at her job at a local hospital when the break-in occurred.

Pen returned home to find her house ransacked and her bed flipped upside down.

The intruder stole cash and jewelry before sexually assaulting her teenage son, who was asleep at the time.

"It's something we can't repair mentally," Pen told KTVU. "I didn't expect this to happen to my son at all."

Pen said her son is deeply traumatized by the attack.

"As a mother, you want to protect your child," Pen said. "I feel like I didn't do my job that day."

Pursuit of the suspect

Following the attack, Pen's son, a friend in another room, and a neighbor who heard the commotion all attempted to chase the suspect as he fled through the front door.

However, the group stopped their pursuit when the suspect indicated he might be armed.

Oakland police responded to the scene and are investigating the crime. Pen noted that video footage showing the suspect fleeing her home has been turned over to investigators.

A dream put on pause

Pen, a lifelong Oakland resident, started Kathiew House in her backyard last October before expanding to weekly pop-ups in an Oakland parking lot.

The business centers around Kathiew—a Cambodian beef noodle soup made using a recipe created by Pen's late father.

"Food is my love language. I love to cook," Pen said. "When I see people devouring the food I cook, I feel good. I feel like I did a good thing."

However, her dream of eventually opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant is now on pause.

Pen has temporarily stopped her weekly pop-up operations while her family works to heal from the trauma.

She added that she no longer feels safe in her own home.

When asked when she will resume her pop-up, she replied,"When my son heals, to be honest with you, I don't even want to be in this house. It's just bad feelings."

Community support

Despite the horrific ordeal, Pen says she is finding light in the many messages of support.

"Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart that everyone here in the community, near and far, was able to contact me that they're here for me," Pen said.