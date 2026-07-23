Popular restaurant worker in Berkeley severely assaulted, left unconscious

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The Brief Roman Becerra was robbed, attacked, and left with severe injuries, his family said. The restaurant worker had stopped at an ATM prior to the assault in Berkeley. The attack happened in Elmwood, widely considered a safe, family-friendly neighborhood.



A popular restaurant worker in Berkeley is facing a long road to recovery after his family says he was beaten, robbed, and left unconscious after he left work.

The assault happened last month in the Elmwood neighborhood, generally considered a very safe, family-friendly area of Berkeley.

What they're saying:

"The reporting party told officers that a family member had called around 11:30 p.m. on June 29 asking for help," police detailed in an email to KTVU. "The reporting party then drove to the location and found the family member sitting on the ground with injuries to his face."

‘Life changed in an instant’

Photos taken after the attack reveal the severity of the assault, the victim’s face bloodied and swollen.

"My dad’s life changed in an instant," wrote his son Axel Becerra on a GoFundMe where he shared those images and asked for any support to help pay for costs, including mounting medical expenses.

What we know:

The son said his dad had left work and went to an ATM to get money for rent.

"The next thing he remembers is waking up on the ground with severe injuries to his face. He has no memory of what happened," Axel Becerra wrote.

The son said when he came to, he was out of it and called him for help, prompting the son to set out to look for him.

When he did locate his dad, he said he was "covered in blood, suffering from multiple facial fractures, and unable to move or speak properly," and the money he had withdrawn was gone.

No arrests

Police said investigators have canvassed the area and reviewed surveillance video from that night, but so far there have been no arrests.

They said it appears the attack happened on College Avenue at Russell Street.

Beloved fixture

It’s on the same block as the 5 Tacos & Beers restaurant where Roman Becerra is a beloved fixture.

The manager there, Yecenia Rodriguez, said he’s worked there since the restaurant opened three years ago. She said he's great with customers, is extremely friendly and known for his jokes and jovial disposition.

Popular and beloved restaurant worker, Roman Becerra, was robbed and assaulted after leaving work in Berkeley's Elmwood neighborhood last month, his family said. (Yecenia Rodriguez)

He's made friends with many of the patrons, with the regulars often coming in and asking for him, she shared.

Rodriguez described Roman Becerra as loving and hardworking, adding that he is also a devoted father.

"He is a single dad so he dedicates his life to his son and work," the manager shared.

She said she spoke with him after the attack and Becerra told her that all he remembers was crossing the street and then seeing someone or someone’s shadow come toward him.

What’s even crueler, she said, was the violent nature of the robbery.

"The way he was assaulted, not just taking what they want but brutally attacking, it's very concerning," Rodriguez told KTVU.

Safety concerns

The restaurant's manager said the incident has been difficult for the staff, not only because of how much the co-worker means to them, but because their own safety feels threatened.

SEE ALSO: Man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in an elevator in the East Bay

The manager called for stepped-up action by the city to crack down on such crime, saying a few months ago there was another violent incident at a neighboring restaurant a few doors down.

Dig deeper:

Berkeley police said in recent months, they know of an incident at that other location, which occurred on May 25, after a customer reportedly became upset with a food order.

But investigators said that no one was assaulted in that case, which they described as a report of vandalism. They don't believe the two incidents were related.

With hopes of keeping her employees safe, Rodriguez said she's talked to her staff about staying vigilant and taking precautions, including always leaving the workplace in groups, never alone.

Focused on recovery

Axel Becerra said his family is focused on his dad’s recovery, which includes allowing the fractures in his face to heal and extensive dental treatment.

"We did not fully take into consideration the dental treatment he would need because of the damage to his teeth. Some of his teeth are loose, cracked," the son said in an update on GoFundMe.

He said his dad's extensive injuries are preventing him from working, so the donations will not only go toward his medical costs but will also help with daily living expenses.

"Thank you for standing by our family," the son said, "sharing his story, and keeping my dad in your prayers."

Roman Becerra was robbed and assaulted after leaving work in Berkeley's Elmwood neighborhood last month, his family said. (Yecenia Rodriguez)