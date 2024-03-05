2024 Election: Kyrsten Sinema to leave Senate

Independent Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has announced her decision to not run for re-election.

The Senator, who left the Democratic Party in 2022, issued a statement and an accompanying video message.

"Through listening, understanding, and compromise we delivered tangible results that make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous," Sen. Sinema said, in the video. "Yet, despite modernizing our infrastructure, ensuring clean water, delivering good jobs and safer communities, Americans still choose to retreat farther to their partisan corners."

Sen. Sinema also said she will be leaving the U.S. Senate ‘at the end of this year,' but did not otherwise give a specific date.

"It has been an honor to serve Arizona for the past 20 years," Sen. Sinema said, in the video.

Sinema’s announcement comes after Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan bill to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border and deliver military aid to Ukraine and Israel, which Sinema spent months negotiating. She’d hoped it would be a signature achievement addressing one of Washington’s most intractable challenges, as well as a powerful endorsement for her increasingly lonely view that cross-party dealmaking remains possible.

Sen. Sinema was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018, when Sinema, who was a three-term Congresswoman at the time, defeated Martha McSally in the battle to replace then Sen. Jeff Flake.

Sinema’s decision avoids a three-way contest in one of the most closely watched 2024 Senate races, a hard-to-forecast scenario that spawned fierce debate among political operatives about whether one major party would benefit in the quest for the Senate majority. Most analysts agreed Sinema had faced significant, likely insurmountable hurdles if she’d decided to run.

Sinema, the first openly bisexual person elected to the Senate, had raised money for a potential reelection campaign and significantly stepped up her public appearances in Arizona throughout 2023, though her activities slowed as her announcement neared. During her five years in office, she built a formidable campaign bank account pegged at $10.6 million on Dec. 31, 2023, but her quarterly fundraising was outpaced by Democrat Ruben Gallego and Republican Kari Lake.

Kyrsten Sinema

Republicans have a favorable map in the battle for control of the Senate. Democrats will be forced to defend 23 seats, including Sinema’s and two others held by independents who usually vote with Democrats, compared with just 10 seats for Republicans.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)