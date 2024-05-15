2024 San Francisco 49ers schedule: Here's what we know

article

The San Francisco 49ers 2024 schedule will be unveiled late Wednesday afternoon.

The team will announce all its matchups for the upcoming season at 5 p.m., although some games have already leaked.

The NFL has also provided fans with a sneak peek, revealing that San Francisco will open their season at home on Monday Night Football on Sept. 9 against the New York Jets.

This marks the first time since 2020, when they faced the Arizona Cardinals, that the 49ers will open their season at home, according to 49ers Webzone.

Following their Super Bowl 58 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in February, the 49ers are hoping for redemption.

According to sports reporter and iHeart radio show host Mike Jurecki, the Niners are slated to play in six primetime slots next season.

Six reported primetime games for the 49ers