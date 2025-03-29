Three of 2025's 'best neighborhoods' are in this Bay Area city. See the list

article

If you’re looking for the best neighborhoods in America, you may want to consider California, Virginia or Florida, according to the latest rankings from Niche.

Niche’s top 25 best neighborhoods in America fall in just a few states – with multiple cities boasting more than one neighborhood near the top of the list.

What makes a neighborhood great?

According to Niche, the ‘Best Places to Live’ rankings take into account several factors, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.

Niche also gathered 100 million reviews and survey responses from students, parents and residents, and used data from the U.S. Department of Education, the U.S. Census and the FBI.

The Project for Public Spaces, a nonprofit that works on building public spaces, says neighborhoods that are consistently seen as great and above average will include the following features, among others:

Sociability: Spots where you run into people you know, places where you take friends and family

A variety of activities

Attractive: Think "flowers, comfortable benches with a nice view," as opposed to a place that lacks amenities and may feel unwelcoming or threatening

Accessibility: A great neighborhood includes places that are "clearly identifiable from a distance, easy to enter when you get closer, and it is simple to understand how you use them."

What are the best neighborhoods of 2025?

Niche said the following neighborhoods are ranked in the top 25 for best neighborhoods of 2025:

Colonial Village – Arlington, Virginia

Atlantic Station – Atlanta, Georgia

Harbour Island – Tampa, Florida

City Center – Santa Monica, California

South Lake Union – Seattle, Washington

Midtown – Atlanta, Georgia

Courier City/Oscawana – Tampa, Florida

Downtown – Orlando, Florida

Ballston/Virginia Square – Arlington, Virginia

Radnor/Fort Myer Heights – Arlington, Virginia

Triangle State – Austin, Texas

Evergreen Park – Palo Alto, California

Cambridgeport – Cambridge, Massachusetts

Mount Pleasant – Washington, DC

College Terrace – Palo Alto, California

Hyde Park/Spanishtown Creek – Tampa, Florida

Audubon Park – Orlando, Florida

Mid-City – Santa Monica, California

Morningside/Lenox Park – Atlanta, Georgia

North Highland – Arlington, Virginia

Clarendon/Courthouse – Arlington, Virginia

University South – Palo Alto, California

Buckhead Village – Atlanta, Georgia

Palma Ceia West – Tampa, Florida

Riverside – Cambridge, Massachusetts