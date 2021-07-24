21-year-old Fremont man arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide
FREMONT, Calif. - Police in Fremont on Friday arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred last week.
Alexander Inguanzo, 21, of Fremont, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and possession of a controlled substance for sales, according to the Fremont Police Department.
On July 16 at 7:44 a.m. a man reported a suspect shot at his car as he was driving in the 38000 block of Mission Boulevard.
The victim told police he had driven to the location to meet with a woman he knew when he noticed a man approaching him on foot.
The suspect began yelling at the victim and then pulled out a handgun, police said.
The victim drove away as the suspect fired several rounds at the vehicle and was not injured in the shooting.
The victim provided investigators a description of the suspect's vehicle.
Police were able to identify the woman and the male suspect and ultimately arrested Inguanzo in connection with the attempted homicide.
Advertisement
The 19-year-old woman was initially investigated in connection with the attempted homicide and was ultimately arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance for sales and on outstanding warrants, police said.