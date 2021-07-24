Expand / Collapse search

21-year-old Fremont man arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide

By Dennis Culver
Fremont
Bay City News
In this photo provided by Fremont police, the suspect vehicle can be seen at the scene of a shooting on July 16.

FREMONT, Calif. - Police in Fremont on Friday arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred last week.

Alexander Inguanzo, 21, of Fremont, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and possession of a controlled substance for sales, according to the Fremont Police Department.

On July 16 at 7:44 a.m. a man reported a suspect shot at his car as he was driving in the 38000 block of Mission Boulevard.

The victim told police he had driven to the location to meet with a woman he knew when he noticed a man approaching him on foot.

The suspect began yelling at the victim and then pulled out a handgun, police said.

The victim drove away as the suspect fired several rounds at the vehicle and was not injured in the shooting.

The victim provided investigators a description of the suspect's vehicle.

Police were able to identify the woman and the male suspect and ultimately arrested Inguanzo in connection with the attempted homicide.

The 19-year-old woman was initially investigated in connection with the attempted homicide and was ultimately arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance for sales and on outstanding warrants, police said.