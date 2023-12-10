21-year-old woman accused of attempted murder in Santa Rosa stabbing

article

A 21-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly stabbing another woman after a physical fight in Santa Rosa, police said.

Ruby O'Brien from Rohnert Park was nabbed around 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Enterprise Drive following a traffic enforcement stop, Santa Rosa Police said in a statement.

Featured article

Investigators learned that the 23-year-old victim was driven to the area of Tanglewood Court and Oak Park Way by O'Brien earlier in the day, and the two engaged in a physical fight after the former was dropped off, according to the statement. There was no mention about the cause of the altercation.

SEE ALSO: A 'kind and gentle' 7-Eleven security guard murdered in Oakland

Police said O'Brien left in a vehicle after stabbing the victim.

Santa Rosa Police officers were dispatched to the area past 6 a.m. and found the victim with multiple stab wounds described as life-threatening. She was brought to a hospital and is expected to survive.

O'Brien was booked into Sonoma County Jail for attempted murder, police said.