Security guard at Oakland 7-Eleven dies from gunshot wounds

A security guard is dead after a shooting at an Oakland business on Friday night, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Police say that the guard was working for a business nearby and tried to prevent someone from stealing items. At that time, the suspect brandished a firearm and fired at the security guard before getting into a car and leaving the scene, OPD said.

The name of the victim is being withheld until their next of kin can be notified, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact OPD's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.