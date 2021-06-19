22-year-old San Jose man identified as Lake Berryessa drowning victim

article

A San Jose man was identified by the Napa County Sheriff Saturday as a drowning victim at Lake Berryessa.

The Sheriff's office says the body of 22-year-old Billy Dy was recovered Saturday morning after he was reported as drowning shortly before 5 p.m. Friday evening.

Once on scene, the Napa County Sheriff requested assistance from the Yolo County Sheriff in the search for Dy.

Teams searched in the water for the man and worked well after dark Friday night, but were unable to locate him.

Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the Napa County Sheriff's dive team located and recovered Dy's body.

The Sheriff's office didn't share any details about what led up to the man drowning.