Bay Area-based 23andMe files for bankruptcy, raising concerns over genetic data

Bay Area-based genetic testing company 23andMe has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, raising new concerns about the security and future of sensitive genetic data collected from more than 15 million customers.

Privacy advocates and legal experts are urging former and current customers to take action to protect their personal information. Under California law, individuals can request the deletion of their personal data and revoke any permissions previously granted for research purposes.

Founded nearly two decades ago in the Bay Area, 23andMe rose to prominence by offering at-home DNA testing kits that allowed people to explore their ancestry, genetic makeup and potential health risks. Customers would submit saliva samples, which the company analyzed to provide insights into their genetic history.

The company went public in 2021 and at one point had a market value of about $6 billion. But its fortunes declined following a data breach two years ago that exposed user information and prompted a class-action lawsuit. The company’s popularity plummeted in the aftermath.

On Sunday, 23andMe filed for bankruptcy. Its co-founder and CEO, Anne Wojcicki, has since resigned, though she has said she plans to attempt to buy the company back and take it private.

It remains unclear who will ultimately gain control of 23andMe and its vast troves of private genetic and health data.

"The value 23andMe has is the genetic data of their customers," said Anya Prince, a professor at the University of Iowa College of Law. "That is valuable data. I don't know who could be a bidder, but what they very well could be interested in is how to leverage that data."

In light of the uncertainty, privacy advocates are encouraging customers to delete their personal information from the company’s database.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said state law gives customers the right to revoke permissions and request that their saliva samples be destroyed. More than a dozen other states have similar laws on the books.

On Friday, Bonta's office shared step-by-step instructions on how to delete personal info and revoke permissions from your 23andMe account.

How to Delete Genetic Data from 23andMe

What you can do:

Consumers can delete their account and personal information by taking the following steps: Log into your 23andMe account on their website. Go to the "Settings" section of your profile. Scroll to a section labeled "23andMe Data" at the bottom of the page. Click "View" next to "23andMe Data" Download your data: If you want a copy of your genetic data for personal storage, choose the option to download it to your device before proceeding. Scroll to the "Delete Data" section. Click "Permanently Delete Data." Confirm your request: You’ll receive an email from 23andMe; follow the link in the email to confirm your deletion request.

How to Destroy Your 23andMe Test Sample

If you previously opted to have your saliva sample and DNA stored by 23andMe, but want to change that preference, you can do so from your account settings page, under "Preferences."

Revoke Permission for Your Genetic Data to be Used for Research

If you previously consented to 23andMe and third-party researchers to use your genetic data and sample for research, you may withdraw consent from the account settings page, under "Research and Product Consents."