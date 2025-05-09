25-year-old pregnant driver dies in San Jose crash: CHP

A 25-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child died Thursday evening in a two-car crash in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two children, about 2 and 5 years old, were also in the car and taken to Valley Medical Center as a precaution, according to CHP Officer Ross Lee. The two children did not appear to be injured.

The crash was reported about 7:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 280 north of Bird Avenue.

Lee said that it appears as though the pregnant woman, who was driving a green Honda Civic, crossed all lanes of traffic and crashed into a Ford pickup.

In doing so, she was ejected onto the freeway, Lee said.

Crews rushed to help her, but she was unresponsive, Lee said. She and her fetus died of their injuries, authorities said.

Lee said it is unknown if alcohol or drug use were factors, as the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP San Jose Area Office at (408) 961-0900.



